UFC champion Cain Velasquez charged with shooting at molestation suspect

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase.

Prosecutors say he fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Velasquez.

Geragos did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

