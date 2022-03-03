Thursday Forecast: A Cold front brings a brief cooldown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler weather returns for the end of the work week, but we warm up again by the weekend.

Thursday: A BIG temperature spread today! Gradually increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs in the low-to-mid 60s in Richmond, staying in the 50s north and low 70s towards southern VA.

Friday: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and warm! Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with an isolated shower possible late evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Light rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%) Rain looks like (less than 1/4″)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Low around 40, high around 60.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.