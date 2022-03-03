Healthcare Pros
RRHA rolls out series of new tools to assist families

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority(Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority are rolling out a new series of tools to help people living in public housing.

RRHA is adding kiosks at each of the property management offices. There, people can apply for housing, request services, and complete required forms.

The agency is also rolling out a text message system so families can get important updates and appointment reminders from RRHA, straight to their phones.

RRHA says they are planning to begin the process of mobile maintenance work orders.

