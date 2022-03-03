RRHA rolls out series of new tools to assist families

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority are rolling out a new series of tools to help people living in public housing.

RRHA is adding kiosks at each of the property management offices. There, people can apply for housing, request services, and complete required forms.

The agency is also rolling out a text message system so families can get important updates and appointment reminders from RRHA, straight to their phones.

RRHA says they are planning to begin the process of mobile maintenance work orders.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.