Roanoke couple ties the knot outside Sunnyside Market

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One newlywed couple in Roanoke has taken two life-changing walks down the aisle at Sunnyside Market

“When I met him in line, we always joked that if one day somehow we got married, we’d have to get married here,” says Kaley Clark.

“She was in front of me,” remembers Derek Clark. “I asked about her shoes; she asked about my shoes.”

And just like that, the relationship was off on the right foot. So much so, that after the couple’s engagement, they decided Sunnyside was the place to take their vows.

“I think we both kind of said ‘are we really doing this? Are we actually going to go through with that?’ And she went ‘you have to go talk to Steve,’” Adds Derek.

“He asked me if they would be able to get married here,” remembers Steve Hite, owner of Sunnyside Market. “My reaction was I was surprised, and then I understood because they told me the story.”

A story where the couple wanted to start their next chapter where it all began.

“We were really glad to have something low-key and just fun and enjoy time with all of our friends,” notes Kaley.

“Neither of us wanted a big to-do,” adds Derek. “We wanted our really close-knit group that we love and care about and they all came through. They were like ‘yea, we’re on board.’”

The couple tied the knot outside the store that, for them, is perfect for picking up a quick snack, an energy drink, or a soulmate.

“It’s so us and it felt so right. The whole day didn’t feel stressful at all, It was just comfortable because it was just us being ourselves and being with the people we care about,” explains Kaley.

“It was perfect. It was flawless,” Derek adds. “It was so us and it was everything we needed. It was everything that we wanted.”

