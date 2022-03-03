Richmond woman killed in motorcycle crash in Henry County

HENRY, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway following a deadly motorcycle crash that killed one woman on Wednesday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 7:10 p.m. on Route 1112 at its intersection with Route 667 in Henry County.

Investigators learned that a 2006 Harley Davidson was traveling west on Route 1112 when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a guidewire for a utility pole, causing both riders to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Dillard Ray Scott Fleming, 36, of Max Meadows, Va. was operating the motorcycle. Fleming was wearing his helmet and was flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Melinda Dawn Kingsley, 42, of Richmond, Va. was the passenger of the motorcycle. Deputies say she was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

