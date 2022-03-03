Healthcare Pros
Push to accelerate Richmond combined sewer fix halted in House

The James River in Richmond near Brown’s Island.
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST
Legislation that would have accelerated a state-imposed timeline for Richmond to finish separating its stormwater and sewer systems by five years has died after a House panel halted its progress Monday night.

The proposal from Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Stafford, Senate Bill 354 is “dead,” Stuart’s office confirmed Wednesday.

The bill, which would have moved up Richmond’s deadline for fixing its combined sewer overflow system from 2035 to 2030, had passed the Senate on a 36-4 vote last month, despite objections from the city that it lacked sufficient time and money to complete the mammoth project in eight years.

“It’s a high priority for the city to make sure this happens,” Richmond Deputy Chief Administrator Bob Steidel told the House Chesapeake Subcommittee Monday. “But it’s going to take time, and I just can’t stretch time. I don’t have enough money yet.”

The subcommittee voted 5-4 against moving the bill on to full committee, a necessary step before the full House could consider it. Two delegates — Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, and Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland — were absent at the time of the vote.

Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack, joined with Democrats on the panel to reject the legislation, saying, “I don’t like sending a bill that I think is impossible to do.”

While the House Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources Committee could have revived the legislation Wednesday, Chair Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, did not put it back on the agenda.

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

