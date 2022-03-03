Police investigate triple shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in front and inside the K Food Store along Midlothian Turnpike just before 5 p.m. on March 3. The store is across the street from Swansboro Elementary School.

A frequent customer who wanted to be identified as “V” says he was going to the store when he saw police combing the scene for evidence.

“I got here, and all I saw was yellow tape and police. That’s a bad sign, that’s a bad sign.” V said. “It could have been somebody’s kid getting shot, and y’all so heartless; you don’t even care.”

Police said three people were shot and all got themselves to the hospital before police arrived. An RPD Captain said one victim has life-threatening injuries.

“It’s just a bad look for the community. It doesn’t make sense,” V said. “This is the type of thing that happens all the time, not necessarily a shooting, but there’s always some type of chaos happening in this area.”

This is far from the first senseless act of violence to strike the same location. Back in Dec. 2019, a store clerk was shot and killed inside the store during a robbery at this convenience store.

Multiple police units were on scene, with the roadway blocked.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.