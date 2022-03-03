Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police investigate triple shooting in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in front and inside the K Food Store along Midlothian Turnpike just before 5 p.m. on March 3. The store is across the street from Swansboro Elementary School.

A frequent customer who wanted to be identified as “V” says he was going to the store when he saw police combing the scene for evidence.

“I got here, and all I saw was yellow tape and police. That’s a bad sign, that’s a bad sign.” V said. “It could have been somebody’s kid getting shot, and y’all so heartless; you don’t even care.”

Police said three people were shot and all got themselves to the hospital before police arrived. An RPD Captain said one victim has life-threatening injuries.

“It’s just a bad look for the community. It doesn’t make sense,” V said. “This is the type of thing that happens all the time, not necessarily a shooting, but there’s always some type of chaos happening in this area.”

This is far from the first senseless act of violence to strike the same location. Back in Dec. 2019, a store clerk was shot and killed inside the store during a robbery at this convenience store.

Police identify man found shot to death near elementary school

Multiple police units were on scene, with the roadway blocked.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
The investigation is ongoing
Deputies: Suspicious death investigation underway after body was discovered in wooded area
Cat paws
Residents urged to use caution after rabid kitten picked up in Richmond
Traffic is being diverted to Parham Road
VDOT: All lanes open following multiple accidents on I-95 north, south in Henrico
Jeffrey Faries
Virginia State Police launch investigation into Colonial Heights police chief

Latest News

Police investigate triple shooting in Richmond
Police investigate triple shooting in Richmond
Helicopter footage shows a massive amount of flames and gray smoke billowing from an apartment...
Ten hospitalized, several missing in Md. apartment explosion
Peter Vlaming (Source: West Point High School)
Va. Supreme Court agrees to hear former West Point teacher pronoun case
Jeffrey Faries
Virginia State Police launch investigation into Colonial Heights police chief