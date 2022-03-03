News to Know for March 3: Adam’s Law heads to Gov. Youngkin’s desk; Body found at Swift Creek Reservoir; Cloudy, warm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Adam’s Law - in memory of Adam Oakes is now heading to the governor’s desk. Let’s get into this law and our other top headlines!

It’s Been One Year

Adam Oakes, 19, died after attending a party in February 2021. He was a pledge at the now-expelled Delta Chi fraternity at Virginia Commonwealth University. (WTVR/Oakes Family/CNN via CNN Newsource)

Since Adam Oakes died from alcohol poisoning while pledging for the Delta Chi fraternity.

This bill requires colleges to do anti-hazing training - and publicly post hazing incidents reported on campus.

A separate bill honoring Adam would toughen the hazing criminal penalty.

That’s expected to be discussed later this week.

Man’s Body Found At Swift Creek Reservoir

Authorities tell us a pair of teenagers who were fishing found the body yesterday afternoon.

Emergency crews quickly arrived to bring the body to the Medical Examiner.

At this time, Chesterfield police are waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the victim’s identity, but residents like Judy Lorello believe a victim is a man who went missing more than a month ago. Lorello says he and his family live here.

“He was a good kid, nice, polite, easy-going, and happy,” Lorello said. “It shouldn’t have happened. It’s just really sad.”

This investigation is ongoing, but anyone with information is asked to call crime solvers at 804-748-0660

Latest On Ukraine

Russia continues to ramp up assaults on key cities including Kharkiv- where at least 21 people were killed yesterday. (KPTV)

Russia continues to ramp up assaults on key cities including Kharkiv - where at least 21 people were killed yesterday.

Ukrainian officials say as many as 2,000 civilians have been killed in the past week.

Meantime, the White House is rolling out more punishments for Russia’s elites - and the country’s defense sector.

But, despite worldwide condemnation Vladimir Putin is showing no signs of backing down.

Later today, diplomatic teams from Russia and Ukraine are set to meet on neutral ground for their second face-to-face discussion.

Man Sentenced For Chesterfield Towne Center Shooting

William Ezell Taylor. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

The suspect who shot and killed a man in the Chesterfield Towne Center food court - will spend the next 20 years behind bars

William Taylor learned his fate yesterday.

Back in June of 2020 - officers swarmed the mall along Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a fight that escalated to gunfire.

Taylor was arrested the following day.

22-year-old Kimani Donovon died from his injuries a few weeks after the shooting.

Youngkin Cabinet Picks

Andrew Wheeler (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite | AP)

All of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Cabinet nominees have now secured final legislative approval - except for Andrew Wheeler.

Wheeler is the former EPA administrator whose appointment has so far been blocked by Democrats.

The Republican-controlled House of Delegates approved a resolution yesterday confirming Youngkin’s other nominees, without debate.

Cloudy & Warm

Looks like cooler weather will be returning for the end of the workweek, but the good news is we will warm up again by the weekend.

We will see sunny skies this morning, that will turn into clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Final Thought

“There is nothing impossible to they who will try.”— Alexander the Great

