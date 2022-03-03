Muralist donates time and talent to Virginia’s only safe home for exploited children

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia ranks 6th in the nation when it comes to trafficking. The average age of victims is between 14 and 16 years old.

This may not seem like “good news,” but there is great news when it comes to the treatment survivors will receive in the Roanoke Valley.

The Lampstand is a 90-day trauma-informed care program that will serve girls ages 12 to 17 who have been exposed to sexual exploitation and/or human trafficking. This is the only one of its kind in Virginia.

As The Lampstand prepares to open its doors, deciding on décor was not as easy as picking out pictures and paint, especially when dealing with children who have experienced extensive trauma. Director Kathleen Arnold explains the process.

“We’ve had multiple survivors come and give us their advice on how to make it feel comfortable and welcoming. The survivors all loved the safe home and said it was a beautiful area, but they did say that some of the plain walls seem stark, mainly the hallways.”

Since decorating narrow hallways can be a challenge, Kathleen decided to step out on a leap of faith and reach out through Instagram to a well-known muralist from Washington state, Racheal Jackson.

“When we realized we wanted a muralist, I immediately thought of Racheal. I’ve been following her on Instagram for years and admiring her artwork and her murals. Every time I see her work I just think, ‘there’s no way someone could be sad looking at this’, so I thought we have to have this at the safe home if possible,” said Arnold.

Racheal flew into Roanoke, donated her time and talent, and immediately got to work inside The Lampstand. “I was just very flattered and excited.” As Jackson works, it’s easy to see every single stroke carries much more than colors of paint. This project holds a vision of what children will see while in The Lampstand’s 90-day program.

“We wanted something that was really soothing but also still really playful, because these are girls here, but they’ve also been through trauma. I also wanted it to have a lot of movement.”

Now, when girls walk outside their rooms, instead of plain white walls, they’ll see beautiful colors of blues, greens and yellows.

Lindsay Brickey is the direct care coordinator at The Lampstand and says these designs fit perfectly with the trauma-informed care they plan to implement with each girl. “They’re super unique patters, they’re so fun and colorful and I love them because they are so youthful in a mature way.”

Survivors have seen things beyond their years, but the goal of The Lampstand is to at least provide a new vision that hope is around the corner.

For more information on The Lampstand visit thelampstandva.org/

