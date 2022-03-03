Man injured in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of East Laburnum Avenue.

At the scene, police found a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.

