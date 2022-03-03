Healthcare Pros
Legislature OKs all Youngkin cabinet members but Wheeler

Andrew Wheeler arrives to testify at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to...
Andrew Wheeler arrives to testify at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to be the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - All of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Cabinet nominees have now secured final legislative approval except for Andrew Wheeler.

Wheeler is the former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator whose appointment has so far been blocked by Democrats.

Without debate, the Republican-controlled House of Delegates approved a resolution Wednesday confirming Youngkin’s other nominees.

Wheeler had been removed from the list before the measure passed the Democrat-controlled Senate in February.

However, the vote isn’t necessarily the end of the line for the fight, which has broadened to a partisan spat over other appointments subject to legislative approval.

