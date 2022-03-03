Healthcare Pros
At least three dead in multi-vehicle accident on Florida interstate

Aerials show damaged and burned out tractor trailers following several crashes along I-95 in Florida. (Credit: WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Volusia County, Fla. (WESH) - At least three people are dead following multiple crashes on I-95 in Florida Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lieutenant Kim Montes says there were five separate accidents involving 11 different vehicles on the interstate in Volusia County, Fla., around mile marker 244.

At least 11 vehicles, including some tractor trailers, were involved.

A child was airlifted to a local hospital in stable condition.

An investigation is underway, but Florida Highway Patrol says there was “no visibility” at the time of the accidents.

Northbound I-95 is closed at State Route 5A at Mile Marker 231 to State Route 442. Southbound I-95 is closed at State Route 44 at Mile Marker 249 to State Route 5A.

At least three people are dead following a multi-vehicle accident on I-95 in Volusia County, Florida, Thursday morning. (Credit: WESH, FDOT via CNN Newsource)

