Indiana man sentenced on child porn charges in Virginia

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - An Indiana man will spend two decades behind bars after being sentenced on child pornography charges in Louisa County.

Ora Good, Jr., 40, of Steuben, Indiana, was sentenced to 110 years in prison with 20 years of active incarceration.

Previously, the Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney said that a child said they were sexually assaulted, and illegal pictures were taken. When the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department found out, they went to a local campground to speak with Good.

Deputies learned that Good left Louisa and started a new project in Surry County as a contractor from Indiana.

Authorities conducted a search warrant on Good’s R.V. camper. Good was found in the trailer, and officials got his phone.

Law enforcement conducted a forensic examination of his phone “that corroborated the child’s disclosure of sexual abuse and production of child sexual abuse material.”

“The citizens of Louisa County and the Commonwealth of Virginia can breathe a little easier knowing that a child predator has been taken off of the streets. I want to thank the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office for assisting with their resources to ensure justice for the victim in this case. We are lucky to benefit from the professionalism and commitment to public safety by our law enforcement partners across the Commonwealth,” Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire said.

