Hanover Tomato Festival to return to traditional format

Hanover Tomato Festival
Hanover Tomato Festival(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The annual Hanover Tomato Festival is returning to its traditional format this year.

The festival is set for July 15 and 16 at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.

Last year, the county did a month-long celebration with a series of events throughout the county due to the pandemic.

For updates, click here.

