Gov. Youngkin expected to speak at Liberty University’s Convocation later this month

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is expected to speak at Liberty University’s Convocation later this month.

The university made the announcement on Wednesday.

Gov. Youngkin’s visit will be part of the Helms School of Government’s previously scheduled Public Policy Conference.

The event is set for March 24-26th.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.