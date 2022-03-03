Ten hospitalized, several missing in Md. apartment explosion

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP/WWBT) - Authorities say 10 people were taken to hospitals and several remain unaccounted for following an explosion and fire at a Maryland apartment building.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer says firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire at the four-story building in Silver Spring around 10:30 a.m. and found heavy fire showing from several floors.

Crews arriving on the scene found significant fire and evidence of an explosion. According to NBC Washington, debris was found 50 to 70 feet from the building.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service Chief Scott Goldstein says they helped several people get out before the building was completely consumed by fire and there was a collapse.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting from the roof of a brick garden-style apartment building and debris on the ground surrounding the building.

“The first thing was that big boom. I could actually feel it on my back, and it made me come out of my work shed,” Andre Canard, who lives across from the apartments, told NBC Washington. “That’s when I saw everything to smithereens, and then the first two or three people screaming.”

Piringer says there was heavy structural damage and a collapse.

Goldstein says it’s not clear where the fire began and too early to say how it started.

