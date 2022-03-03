Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Richmond identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway following a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one man in Richmond.

On March 1, officers responded to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard for the report of a vehicle that had left the roadway, crashed, and was on fire.

The Richmond Police Department’s Crash Team identified Justin Jenkins, 41, of North Chesterfield as the driver and sole occupant of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were able to determine that Jenkins was operating the sedan eastbound on Walmsley Boulevard when it left the roadway, collided with a fire hydrant, and came to rest at a line of trees where it caught fire and burned.

