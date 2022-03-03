Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield food court shooter sentenced to prison

William Ezell Taylor.
William Ezell Taylor.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The suspect who shot and killed a man in the Chesterfield Towne Center food court was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

William Taylor was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Back in June of 2020, officers swarmed the mall along Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a fight that escalated to gunfire.

Taylor was arrested the following day.

A few weeks after the shooting, Kimani Donovon, 22, died from his injuries.

