Brush fires cause backups, closures on I-95 north in Chesterfield

Brush fires along Interstate 95 north in Chesterfield caused traffic backups and closures on...
Brush fires along Interstate 95 north in Chesterfield caused traffic backups and closures on Thursday afternoon.(Daniel Redman)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Brush fires along Interstate 95 north in Chesterfield caused traffic backups and closures on Thursday afternoon.

Chesterfield fire officials said there are three different brush fires covering a one-mile distance between Woods Edge Road and Route 10.

There are no hydrants in the area, so water is being brought in by tankers.

All northbound lanes closed about a mile from West Hundred Road.

There was over a five-mile backup, but all lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the brush fires is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

