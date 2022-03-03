Brush fires cause backups, closures on I-95 north in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Brush fires along Interstate 95 north in Chesterfield caused traffic backups and closures on Thursday afternoon.

Chesterfield fire officials said there are three different brush fires covering a one-mile distance between Woods Edge Road and Route 10.

There are no hydrants in the area, so water is being brought in by tankers.

All northbound lanes closed about a mile from West Hundred Road.

There was over a five-mile backup, but all lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the brush fires is unknown.

