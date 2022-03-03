68-year-old mom of local Ukrainian refuses to leave country, staying to fight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands are fleeing the war-torn country of Ukraine while others are staying to fight.

NBC12 followed up with Alex Misiats, a Virginia Commonwealth University mathematics professor from Ukraine. When we last spoke to Misiats, he desperately searched for safe passage for his mother and grandmother.

Now, things have changed.

“The initial state of panic, which lasted for about 2-3 days, gave way to the state of hope—the state of anger. The state of willing to fight and defend the land,” Misiats said.

For the past several days, Misiats has struggled to teach his students, knowing that his 68-year-old mother is determined to help her country.

“She’s not going to the front lines. Luckily, the front lines haven’t come to my town yet,” he said.

His hometown, Kremenchuk, is about four hours from the capital city Kyiv. Anticipating more troops will move in, his mother is helping local self-defense units by finding glass bottles in the trash to make Molotov cocktails.

“So that the people can throw them at tanks when the tanks come into town. The people are getting ready for that,” Misiats said.

Meanwhile, international organizations like Direct Relief have crews on the ground in Ukraine offering medical support to refugees and those staying to fight.

“We are in the process of getting a shipment of medical backpacks, which are used by mobile medical providers who provide field care to people that would be impacted by the war,” said Andrew Schroeder, vice president of research and analysis of Direct Relief.

Alex now only wishes he could be alongside his family fighting for their country together.

“Very proud of her. I was very proud of her,” Misiats said. “I realized that our country will never surrender. I’m very proud.”

