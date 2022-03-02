Healthcare Pros
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and much warmer than average

A Thursday cold front brings a chill through Friday
By Sophia Armata
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A real taste of spring today with the *Verified* Best weather day of the week before a quick temperature drop for tomorrow and Friday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 70. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week.

Thursday: Increasing clouds midday with a cold front bringing a midday/afternoon temperature drop. After starting near 50, we’ll warm to around 60 midday but dip into the 50s in the afternoon.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and warm! Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible late in the day. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

