VSP search for convicted sex offender wanted for failing to re-register

NOTTOWAY Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are searching for a convicted sex offender who is wanted for failing to re-register.

Police said Melvin Edward Montgomery was previously living near the Town of Crewe but has since moved and failed to register his new address, which is required by law.

Anyone with information about where Montgomery, 47, may be located is asked to contact police using the “tips” link under the offender’s photo on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page.

