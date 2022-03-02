Virginia ABC announces Van Winkle product lotteries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several products from the highly collectible Van Winkle line will be available to purchase through an online lottery.

Virginia ABC customers can enter for the chance to purchase Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year, 20 Year and 15 Year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year bourbons.

Each online lottery is available for five days, and the winner will be selected at random.

Virginia ABC released the following details on the lotteries:

March 9-13: Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year ($329.99) - five bottles available (four retail, one licensee) Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year ($229.99) - 180 bottles available (144 retail, 36 licensee) Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year ($139.99) - 62 bottles available (50 retail, 12 licensee)

March 23-27: Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year ($89.99) - 1,207 bottles available (966 retail, 241 licensee) Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year ($79.99) - 361 bottles available (289 retail, 72 licensee)



For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.