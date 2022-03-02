Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia ABC announces Van Winkle product lotteries

Virginia ABC
Virginia ABC(ABC Store)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several products from the highly collectible Van Winkle line will be available to purchase through an online lottery.

Virginia ABC customers can enter for the chance to purchase Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year, 20 Year and 15 Year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year bourbons.

Each online lottery is available for five days, and the winner will be selected at random.

Virginia ABC released the following details on the lotteries:

  • March 9-13:
    • Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year ($329.99) - five bottles available (four retail, one licensee)
    • Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year ($229.99) - 180 bottles available (144 retail, 36 licensee)
    • Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year ($139.99) - 62 bottles available (50 retail, 12 licensee)
  • March 23-27:
    • Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year ($89.99) - 1,207 bottles available (966 retail, 241 licensee)
    • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year ($79.99) - 361 bottles available (289 retail, 72 licensee)

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
The investigation is ongoing
Deputies: Suspicious death investigation underway after body was discovered in wooded area
Cat paws
Residents urged to use caution after rabid kitten picked up in Richmond
Traffic is being diverted to Parham Road
VDOT: All lanes open following multiple accidents on I-95 north, south in Henrico
Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
Missing Pittsylvania County teen found dead

Latest News

Richmond Marathon
Kick off event held for Richmond Marathon
No Sugar Baker's French Silk Brownies
No Sugar Baker's French Silk Brownies
Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue announced the closure of its original location on Arthur Ashe...
Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue closes original location
Tuskegee Airmen Porhcer Taylor Jr. receiving the Lifetime Achievement award
Petersburg man from famed Tuskegee Airmen receives Lifetime Achievement Award