VDOT: All lanes open following multiple accidents on I-95 north, south in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has opened all lanes following crashes on I-95 in both directions
Virginia State Police were called to a crash on I-95 south at mile marker 82 in Henrico.
Police said a Ford Escape was heading south when the driver lost control and hit a guardrail.
“After striking the guardrail, the vehicle crossed the median onto the northbound lanes where it was struck by a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the Ford Escape causing the tractor-trailer to overturn,” VSP said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police are investigating.
