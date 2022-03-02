Healthcare Pros
VDOT: All lanes open following multiple accidents on I-95 north, south in Henrico

Traffic is being diverted to Parham Road(NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has opened all lanes following crashes on I-95 in both directions

Virginia State Police were called to a crash on I-95 south at mile marker 82 in Henrico.

Police said a Ford Escape was heading south when the driver lost control and hit a guardrail.

“After striking the guardrail, the vehicle crossed the median onto the northbound lanes where it was struck by a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the Ford Escape causing the tractor-trailer to overturn,” VSP said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police are investigating.

