VDOT: All lanes open following multiple accidents on I-95 north, south in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has opened all lanes following crashes on I-95 in both directions

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor trailer crash I-95 South near Chamberlayne at mile marker 82. ALL SOUTH LANES closed. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/BebXlFwtLY — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) March 2, 2022

Virginia State Police were called to a crash on I-95 south at mile marker 82 in Henrico.

Police said a Ford Escape was heading south when the driver lost control and hit a guardrail.

“After striking the guardrail, the vehicle crossed the median onto the northbound lanes where it was struck by a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the Ford Escape causing the tractor-trailer to overturn,” VSP said.

If you are stuck in traffic on 95 South - this is your reason why.



All southbound lanes are closed as crews work to remove an overturned tractor trailer.



No word yet on any injuries. pic.twitter.com/9pgjhxb0Yb — Emily Harrison (@EmilyHarrisonTV) March 2, 2022

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

A second accident has occurred on 95 by the Chamberlayne exit, this time on the northbound side.



Two vehicles were involved and one of the drivers was arrested for reckless driving.



The other driver was taken for medical attention. pic.twitter.com/2MxuDNX98s — Emily Harrison (@EmilyHarrisonTV) March 2, 2022

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.