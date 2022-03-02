School board member loses post in working group over remark

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach school board member has been removed from a state educational working group after she suggested that teaching English to students from South America was unsustainable.

News outlets report that Victoria Manning made her comments last week following a school board meeting.

A topic of discussion was the district’s growing English as a Second Language program.

Manning wrote on social media that the district “has 300 additional ESL students in the past year. Most are from South America.”

She said the ESL budget has increased and that “continuing to educate South Americans is not sustainable.”

Aimee Guidera, the state’s education secretary, condemned Manning’s remarks Monday, saying Manning was no longer part of a state educational working group.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.