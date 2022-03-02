Proposed Henrico FY23 budget includes pay raises | Lays groundwork for Nov. bond referendum

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Pay raises are once again on the table for Henrico County employees as county leaders announce the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.

On Tuesday, March 8, the Board of Supervisors will officially introduce the proposed budget for review.

Of the $1.06 billion general fund budget, Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) makes up $602.7 million. The overall proposed budget in the general fund is roughly $80 million more than the current budget.

“What we’re talking about is the future of our locality and the future of our schools,” said Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas.

Nearly $40 million of the budget would go towards employee raises on both the government and school sides.

In 2020 due to the pandemic, county leaders froze all raises for the 2021 fiscal year. Under the 2022 fiscal year budget (2021-2022), all full-timers got at least a 4.4% increase, with Henrico teachers receiving a minimum of 6.9%.

“Whether it’s the police officers keeping our community safe, firefighters responding at moment’s notice to an emergency call, a teacher preparing our students for the job of tomorrow, or the custodial staff maintaining a clean environment for everyone who steps into the facility - it takes all of us to serve our county residents,” Vithoulkas added.

The proposed budget includes tax relief in the form of a real estate tax credit for homeowners and business owners, along with a real estate tax rate reduction. Additionally, the county plans to incorporate a 5% salary increase for employees. #HenricoNews #NBC12 — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) March 2, 2022

County leaders said these pay raises would keep Henrico competitive with surrounding jurisdictions.

“We will continue to invest in our people; they are the hallmark of Henrico County schools and make everything possible for our young people,” said Henrico Schools Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell.

The budget also provides funding for implementing an “Instructional Career Ladders” program.

“This is a first-of-its-kind approach to provide teachers the opportunity to earn more through a career development program that ultimately pays off in better instruction to students in the classroom,” Vithoulkas said.

“We’re so excited, we think we might be the first school division in the state to roll a career ladder program out just like the one we’ve proposed,” Cashwell said. “It’s really robust in a number of entry points and really seeks to honor our teachers as professionals, which they’re so deserving of.”

The budget for Henrico Schools would also create two new specialty centers at Hermitage High School and Varina High School while also creating 84 new teaching positions and more licensed health and safety positions.

The county also looks to improve public safety, adding 20 new police officer positions, which kick starts an effort to add 50 new officers over the next four years.

“To complement the new officers’ efforts in answering mental health calls, Police will add another two officers specifically assigned to the Crisis Intervention Team,” Vithoulkas said.

Henrico County Fire Division will add 11 new positions, which will help with staffing for the new Firehouse 23, scheduled for construction this winter.

The budget also proposed using $560,000 to address youth issues across the county. Nearly half of that funding would be used to address youth mental health issues.

Meanwhile, the county also recognized the impact of inflation on its residents.

“Doing the most you can for the residents, this is what matters,” Vithoulkas said. “This is what we can control, we’re public servants, and we’re here to serve.”

It is why an 85-cent real estate tax rate is being proposed - a reduction of 2-cents from 2021. This rounds out the second half of the “2+2″ plan, which was approved by the Board of Supervisors on Feb. 22.

However, more tax relief is also in store for the county’s senior citizens.

“If you are 65 years or older, have income of $75,000 or less, or have a net worth - which is your bank account, any stocks, dividends you may have – (not including the value of your home), of half a million dollars, chances are you do not have to pay real estate taxes under this proposal,” Vithoulkas said.

The proposed budget also lays the foundation for a “general obligation” bond referendum in November 2022.

“The total of the referendum is $511.4 million over six years with project proposed for education, public safety, recreation, and drainage and flood mitigation,” Vithoulkas said. “To get to the first year of proposed bond projects shovel ready, a total of $20 million is allocated for three educations projects and two general government projects.”

Roughly two-thirds of the overall bond referendum amount is tied to HCPS projects:

Quioccasin Middle School Rebuild - $89,000,000

Davis Elementary School Rebuild + Capacity - $36,000,000 § Actual projected cost is $41,000,000 – first $5,000,000 will be included in FY2022-23 Manager’s Proposed Budget to begin design work)

Longan Elementary School Rebuild + Capacity - $37,000,000 § Actual projected cost is $42,000,000 – first $5,000,000 will be included in FY2022-23 Manager’s Proposed Budget to begin design work)

Highland Springs Elementary School Rebuild - $45,000,000

Environmental Education Living Building at Wilton Farm - $13,300,000 § Actual projected cost is $16,300,000 – first $3,000,000 will be included in FY2022-23 Manager’s Proposed Budget to begin design work)

Johnson Elementary School Renovation - $26,500,000

New Fairfield Area Elementary School - $46,000,000

New West End Area Elementary School - $47,700,000

“If we want our students to be future-ready, they need to be able to learn in a place that supports that kind of unique programming,” Cashwell said.

Projects proposed on the Nov. bond referendum for Fire & Public Safety include:

Firehouse #6 Relocation & Construction - $13,300,000 § Actual projected cost is $15,300,000 – first $2,000,000 will be included in FY2022-23 Manager’s Proposed Budget to begin design work (land already owned)

Firehouse #1 Relocation & Construction - $16,000,000

Firehouse #11 Replacement - $15,000,000

Firehouse Improvements Project - $6,550,000 § Includes necessary additions/renovations at Firehouses #14, #15, #16, and #17

Public Safety Training Center - $18,000,000

Animal Shelter - $15,000,000

The county also has a renewed focus on recreation and parks, especially attracting more sports tourism to the area. The proposed bond referendum in that department includes:

Three Chopt Area Park and Road Improvements - $25,000,000 § Actual projected cost is $30,000,000 – first $5,000,000 will be included in FY2022-23 Manager’s Proposed Budget to begin design work on road improvements

Deep Bottom Park Improvements - $7,000,000

Tuckahoe Creek Park - $5,000,000

However, the referendum also deals with new focus areas across the county.

“Drainage, for instance, which affects everyone,” Vithoulkas said. “You will see a significant request for drainage, a significant request in public safety.”

The proposed funding for these improvements totals around $50 million.

Meanwhile, the capital budget for water and sewer infrastructure totals $75.5 million, which will require an increase in fees for residents to accommodate operational costs.

“The monthly impact of the proposed increase is $3.16 on the median residential account to secure safe drinking water for our residents,” Vithoulkas said.

On Tuesday, the proposed 2022-2023 budget will be introduced to the Board of Supervisors. Later this month, county leaders will look at it line by line before adopting the budget on April 12.

