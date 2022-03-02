Healthcare Pros
Police seek suspects in connection to Richmond Highway homicide in December

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects they say are involved in a homicide back in December.

On Dec. 20, 2021, at 7:09 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Christopher Barnes inside a convenience store with a gunshot wound. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the two suspects left the store and fired shots at others in the parking lot before fleeing on foot down an alley towards Dinwiddie Avenue.

One of the suspects wore a distinctive jacket with gray stripes and colorful images on the front and back.

One of the suspects wore a distinctive jacket with gray stripes and colorful images on the front and back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

