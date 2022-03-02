Healthcare Pros
Police seek to identify driver killed in fiery crash

A stock image of the driver's vehicle.(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver killed in a fiery crash on Tuesday.

Officers were called shortly before 5 p.m. on March 1 to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard for the report of a crashed vehicle on fire.

Investigators said the driver was in a maroon 1998 Toyota Avalon heading east and went off the road. Police said the vehicle then hit a fire hydrant and stopped at a line of trees, where it caught fire and burned.

The driver died at the scene.

Police are trying to identify the male driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at (804) 646-1664 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

