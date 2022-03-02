Police seek to identify driver killed in fiery crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver killed in a fiery crash on Tuesday.

Officers were called shortly before 5 p.m. on March 1 to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard for the report of a crashed vehicle on fire.

Investigators said the driver was in a maroon 1998 Toyota Avalon heading east and went off the road. Police said the vehicle then hit a fire hydrant and stopped at a line of trees, where it caught fire and burned.

The driver died at the scene.

Police are trying to identify the male driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at (804) 646-1664 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.