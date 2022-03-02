Police make arrest in Henrico homicide

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have charged a man in a homicide that happened on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Bromby Street on March 1 around 10:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers found Ahoto Mulazim, 57, of Henrico. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Shawn Keon Mickie, 38, shortly before midnight that same evening.

Mickie is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

This was the county’s second homicide of 2022.

