Patient First returns to normal hours as COVID surge begins to level off

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Now that the COVID surge is leveling off - Patient First has returned to normal hours.

All of its urgent care facilities will now open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Patient First had reduced hours in September due to high demand and limited staff, but now all facilities will be open 14 hours a day, and no appointments are necessary.

