Patient First returns to normal hours as COVID surge begins to level off
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Now that the COVID surge is leveling off - Patient First has returned to normal hours.
All of its urgent care facilities will now open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week.
Patient First had reduced hours in September due to high demand and limited staff, but now all facilities will be open 14 hours a day, and no appointments are necessary.
