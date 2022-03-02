Healthcare Pros
Patient First returns to normal hours as COVID surge begins to level off

All of its urgent care facilities will now open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week.
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Now that the COVID surge is leveling off - Patient First has returned to normal hours.

All of its urgent care facilities will now open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Patient First had reduced hours in September due to high demand and limited staff, but now all facilities will be open 14 hours a day, and no appointments are necessary.

