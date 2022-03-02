No injuries reported in Bank Street fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire crews worked to put out a fire on Bank Street Wednesday morning.

At approx. 10:01am crews responded to 901 Bank st. for the report of a restaurant fire. Once on scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from an alley. pic.twitter.com/SsWck679np — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) March 2, 2022

At 10:01 a.m., crews responded to the area for the report of a restaurant fire.

Once on scene, crews saw smoke and flames coming from an ally.

They were able to put out a small debris fire with an initial fire in the alleyway near the building followed by ventilation in the basement.

RFD says the fire was marked under control at 10:33 a.m. and that nobody was injured.

