No injuries reported in Bank Street fire in Richmond
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire crews worked to put out a fire on Bank Street Wednesday morning.
At 10:01 a.m., crews responded to the area for the report of a restaurant fire.
Once on scene, crews saw smoke and flames coming from an ally.
They were able to put out a small debris fire with an initial fire in the alleyway near the building followed by ventilation in the basement.
RFD says the fire was marked under control at 10:33 a.m. and that nobody was injured.
