News to Know for March 2: State of the Union recap; Virginia lawmakers react; Best weather day of the week

Biden’s First SOTU Address

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine. (Source: CNN/Pool)

Last night, President Biden’s first State of the Union address came at a moment of crisis in America and around the world.

Biden touched on several issues including the war in Ukraine, the pandemic, and inflation. He said he’s looking to calm concerns about all of these during his address.

With his approval ratings at 41 percent - according to the latest polling, the speech comes at a crucial time in Biden’s presidency.

Midlothian Native Recognized By POTUS

Joshua Davis was a guest of first lady Jill Biden for tonight's speech. (First Lady Jill Biden Twitter)

Seventh grader Joshua Davis was recognized at the State of the Union last night.

The Swift Creek Middle School student has Type 1 diabetes and he and his family are advocates for lower prescription drug costs.

Joshua was a guest of First Lady Jill Biden for Tuesday’s speech.

Joshua Davis is from Midlothian, Virginia and a 7th Grader at Swift Creek Middle School. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and is now an advocate for lowering prescription drug costs. pic.twitter.com/saDnipHWkS — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 1, 2022

Virginia Representative Abigail Spanberger spoke about Joshua’s attendance.

Virginia (and all of America) is so proud of our very own Joshua Davis!



Families should not have to worry about how they will afford lifesaving medications — and Joshua is a champion of this issue.



There could not be a better representative of #VA07 at the State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/lQNzc1CJ8E — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) March 2, 2022

Virginia Democrats React...

(wdbj7)

Senator Tim Kaine issued a response in support of Biden’s address overnight.

“Americans are comeback people, and few people know that better than Joe Biden, he laid out a unifying framework for our comeback from an immensely challenging two years, and set a clear vision for how we can rebuild our economy, defend democracy and address the urgent health needs for our communities,” Kaine said.

Representative Abigail Spanberger says she was encouraged to hear the president address the economic concerns of Virginia families as we continue to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight, I was encouraged to hear @POTUS address the economic concerns of Virginia families.



While we still have work ahead in addressing supply chain challenges, rising grocery bills, and high gas prices, I'll continue to press this administration to respond to these concerns. — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) March 2, 2022

Virginia GOP Response

(Virginia Mercury)

We are hearing from politicians on both sides of the aisle following Biden’s address.

Tonight, Joe Biden showed Americans exactly why it’s time for Republicans to take back control of Congress this November! Our full statement here. pic.twitter.com/slNl2DBJuN — Virginia GOP (@VA_GOP) March 2, 2022

The Republican Party of Virginia referred to Biden’s tenure as “Nothing short of an unmitigated failure.” They cited record inflation, soaring gas prices, and what they call foreign policy disasters.

“If Joe Biden truly wants to make our country better, he should abandon his partisan power grab and follow Governor Youngkin’s example.”

Speaking of More Pain At The Pump...

(WECT)

Gas Prices continue climbing in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

U.S. crude oil has jumped eight percent to $103 a barrel. That’s the biggest single-day jump since May 2020, and the highest price since 2014.

The national average for a gallon of gas is now $3.65.

Here in Virginia, it’s a bit lower at $3.49 - rising about five cents overnight, according to Triple-A.

The Richmond average rose seven cents overnight - now to $3.47.

Best Weather Day Of The Week!

It’s only the second day in March and we are already going to feel the spring-like temperatures.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs near 70!

Final Thought

“The key to change is to let go of fear.” --- Rosanne Cash

