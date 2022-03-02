Healthcare Pros
Missing Pittsylvania County teen found dead

Courtesy: Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A missing Pittsylvania County teen was found dead Wednesday morning, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Police located Adrian Mayberry, 15, around 10:30 a.m. off Cascade Road in the Axton community of Pittsylvania County.

The body is being taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to determine the cause of death.

Mayberry went missing from his home in the Cascade area around 3:00 Monday afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

