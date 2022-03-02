Missing Pittsylvania County teen found dead

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A missing Pittsylvania County teen was found dead Wednesday morning, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Police located Adrian Mayberry, 15, around 10:30 a.m. off Cascade Road in the Axton community of Pittsylvania County.

The body is being taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to determine the cause of death.

Mayberry went missing from his home in the Cascade area around 3:00 Monday afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

