Midlothian 7th grader recognized by President Biden
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - President Joe Biden recognized a Midlothian 7th grader during his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.
Joshua Davis is a Swift Creek Middle School student and has Type 1 diabetes.
He and his family are advocates for lower prescription drug costs.
Joshua was a guest of First Lady Jill Biden for Tuesday’s speech.
