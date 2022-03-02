Healthcare Pros
Midlothian 7th grader recognized by President Biden

Joshua Davis was a guest of first lady Jill Biden for tonight's speech.(First Lady Jill Biden Twitter)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - President Joe Biden recognized a Midlothian 7th grader during his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

Joshua Davis is a Swift Creek Middle School student and has Type 1 diabetes.

He and his family are advocates for lower prescription drug costs.

Joshua was a guest of First Lady Jill Biden for Tuesday’s speech.

