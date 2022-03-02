Midlothian 7th grader recognized by President Biden

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - President Joe Biden recognized a Midlothian 7th grader during his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

Joshua Davis is a Swift Creek Middle School student and has Type 1 diabetes.

He and his family are advocates for lower prescription drug costs.

Joshua was a guest of First Lady Jill Biden for Tuesday’s speech.

Joshua Davis is from Midlothian, Virginia and a 7th Grader at Swift Creek Middle School. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and is now an advocate for lowering prescription drug costs. pic.twitter.com/saDnipHWkS — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 1, 2022

