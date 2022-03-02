Healthcare Pros
Mayor Stoney partners with community organizations to appoint more women to boards, commissions

City officials will host a virtual information session on March 31, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.
City officials will host a virtual information session on March 31, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. alongside United WE and LMR.(Richmond Government - Facebook)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In partnership with the National League of Cities and Leadership Metro Richmond, the Office of Mayor Levar Stoney announces they will work to increase the number of women on boards and commissions.

This effort will be through United WE’s Appointments Project - which has resulted in more than 150 women being placed in these positions since 2014.

Myra Goodman Smith, who serves as LMR’s President and CEO spoke about the partnership.

“I’ve seen first-hand the need to address racial and gender disparities in civic leadership to ensure that we are drawing on the talents and diverse perspectives of our residents,” Goodman Smith said. “Our partnership with the City of Richmond and United WE’s Appointments Project will strengthen the city by increasing the number of women and women of color who are at the decision-making table of their communities.”

City officials will host a virtual information session on March 31, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. alongside United WE and LMR.

“We encourage and invite everyone to learn more and join us in unlocking women’s potential for civic leadership,” Stoney said.

To learn more about the meeting, click here.

