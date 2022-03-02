Healthcare Pros
Man charged in armored vehicle theft now accused of new crime

Joshua Yabut (Source: Richmond Jail)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The man charged in the armored military vehicle theft from Fort Pickett is now accused of another crime in Richmond.

Richmond police said Joshua Yabut, 33, was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly disrupting medical personnel treating a woman in distress.

The incident happened on Feb. 22 along West Grace Street shortly before midnight.

In 2018, Yabut was accused of stealing an armored personnel carrier from Fort Pickett and driving it through the streets of Richmond.

He was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

