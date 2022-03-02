Healthcare Pros
Make sure you look at your credit card statements each month

By Rachel DePompa
Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most of us get our credit card statements emailed each month. Experts say, whether you get them in an email or mail open it, and look at it.

Don’t just blindly pay your credit card bill. Have you carefully reviewed all your subscription payments coming off your card? Did you cancel a subscription and it’s still there? Michael Joyce with the Richmond financial firm Agili says take a closer look at the statements to protect your money.

“I know somebody very well who just tried to cancel a longtime subscription to satellite radio and wasn’t able to do it electronically. They actually had to call and talk to somebody there who of course, tried to talk them into continuing on with a different package,” said Joyce.

He says don’t just look at the total and the bill, read the charges line by line. You might spot fraud. You could even notice a reoccurring charge for something you no longer use that you can cut and save some money.

