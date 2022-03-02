Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Kick off event held for Richmond Marathon

Richmond Marathon
Richmond Marathon
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers celebrated the 45th annual Richmond Marathon on Wednesday.

A kick-off event was held Tuesday morning near the finish line at the intersection of 5th and Tredegar streets in downtown Richmond.

Organizers unveiled the new sponsor Allianz Partners, and the new logo.

The race draws in thousands from across the Commonwealth and the country every year.

“A lot of people are starting to make their decisions around signing up for a fall marathon. And we’re super excited to have Allianz Partners to join us and encourage others to join us this fall in November,” said Sports Backers Chief Operating Office Megan Schultz.

This year’s marathon takes place on Nov. 12.

Registration is now open.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
The investigation is ongoing
Deputies: Suspicious death investigation underway after body was discovered in wooded area
Cat paws
Residents urged to use caution after rabid kitten picked up in Richmond
Traffic is being diverted to Parham Road
VDOT: All lanes open following multiple accidents on I-95 north, south in Henrico
Jeffrey Faries
Virginia State Police launch investigation into Colonial Heights police chief

Latest News

Richmond Flying Squirrels
Richmond Flying Squirrels release 2022 promotional schedule
Baseball field and bleachers
Lawmakers again debate allowing home-schooled students to play public school sports
Washington Commanders begin new era
With big tax incentives, Virginia aims to lure Commanders
Liberty University's Baseball team's video went viral Thursday
Liberty University’s Baseball team unveils new uniforms