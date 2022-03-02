Kick off event held for Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers celebrated the 45th annual Richmond Marathon on Wednesday.

A kick-off event was held Tuesday morning near the finish line at the intersection of 5th and Tredegar streets in downtown Richmond.

Organizers unveiled the new sponsor Allianz Partners, and the new logo.

The race draws in thousands from across the Commonwealth and the country every year.

“A lot of people are starting to make their decisions around signing up for a fall marathon. And we’re super excited to have Allianz Partners to join us and encourage others to join us this fall in November,” said Sports Backers Chief Operating Office Megan Schultz.

This year’s marathon takes place on Nov. 12.

Registration is now open.

