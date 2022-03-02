Infrastructure upgrades could be on the way for Richmond’s Chamberlayne neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VUU - Chamberlayne Neighborhood Plan covers about 520 acres in this area. It involved a lot of rezoning, and now, several years after the plan was approved, we’re seeing the changes.

“Despite what kind of what people driving through and thinking it’s just a part of their way to get home or somewhere else, it is a community and it is one that has the capacity and ability to thrive,” said James Bullard, Chamberbrook member.

Large-scale apartment complexes are coming online with even more being built. More commercial and retail spaces are opening too. But all that growth means more people in a part of Richmond that’s been mostly industrial.

“Specifically in Chamberlayne you’ve got people want to have access to amenities and things that generally improve the quality and tenor of their lives,” said Bullard.

Now, Richmond City Councilor Ann-Frances Lambert, who represents the area, says it’s time to address sidewalks, pedestrian safety and speeding along Chamberlayne.

“I’m looking at all projects, infrastructure, things that the district wants. So all of that is coming into play. But yeah, it’s a lot of growth, a lot of development that’s happening here in Richmond,” said Ann-Frances Lambert, Richmond City Council.

Councilor Lambert plans to ask for a study in the budget to take stock of the area and what needs to change. And the city would have to make space in any upcoming budget to fund potential changes.

But it’s not only infrastructure issues, Lambert says social ills in the area, including prostitution and drug use, must also be addressed.

“We know that there are social ills but we need revenue to really address these needs,” said Lambert.

Meanwhile, Chamberbrook is hoping to create an arts and business district for the area. A virtual meeting is set for Saturday about those plans.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.