13-year-old last seen in Henrico school parking lot found safe

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a 13-year-old boy who was last seen in the parking lot of Fairfield Middle School on Wednesday was found safe.

Update: Missing juvenile has been safely located. We appreciate the collaborative efforts of our community and @HenricoSchools. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 2, 2022

Police said Maurice Washington was last seen in the back parking lot wearing black jeans and a green and black pullover jacket, with a green hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000.

