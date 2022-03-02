13-year-old last seen in Henrico school parking lot found safe
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a 13-year-old boy who was last seen in the parking lot of Fairfield Middle School on Wednesday was found safe.
Police said Maurice Washington was last seen in the back parking lot wearing black jeans and a green and black pullover jacket, with a green hood.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-501-5000.
