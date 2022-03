HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County has reported an outage with its non-emergency phone lines.

A release said the lines beginning with 365 and 730 are not working at this time.

Callers can still use 804-537-6140 to reach the Hanover Communications Center’s non-emergency number.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.