Gov. Youngkin defends review of “divisive concepts” in Virginia public schools

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin pledged to remove Critical Race Theory from Virginia’s public schools, critics accused him of trying to “whitewash” Virginia history.

Tuesday, he defended the review, saying it’s possible to eliminate content he considers inappropriate, while teaching a comprehensive version of Virginia history.

Youngkin’s Executive Order Number One called for the end of what he described as “inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory,” in Virginia’s public schools.

The directive brought cheers from the governor’s supporters and loud protest from his critics.

The criticism intensified this week following the release of an interim report Youngkin said confirms inappropriate content in the Commonwealth’s public school classrooms.

Del. Jeff Bourne (D-Richmond) addressed the report during remarks Monday.

“And I can think of no other way to describe it than an attempt to erase our history, and prevent our students from receiving an honest, accurate education,” Bourne said. “It quite frankly is an assault on black history.”

“If you are as shocked as I am,” Del. Ken Plum (D-Fairfax Co.) said Tuesday, “then you need to speak out to the governor and say let’s turn back and stay on a steady course for educational programs.”

But in an interview with WDBJ7, Youngkin defended the effort, saying it’s possible to eliminate divisive concepts while teaching a comprehensive view of Virginia history.

“We shouldn’t teach children that simply because of their race, their religion or their sex they’re inherently racist or that one group is superior or inferior to another,” Youngkin said.

“We also must teach all of our history, We can’t know where we’re going unless we know where we have come from. And we can teach all of our history, the good, the bad, and Virginia’s children will be better for it,” he said. “So we can do both.”

