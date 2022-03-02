Friends and family celebrate mother leaving hospital after burn accident

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville mother of two who suffered severe burns in September after a tragic accident is now in the second chapter of her road to recovery.

Five months ago, Charlie Anne Xavier suffered burns to 85% of her body.

“I was told that she had less than 30% survival rate at that time and later we found out that it truly was about 3%,” Charlie’s husband André said.

But Charlie fought, and more than 100 days later she is out of the hospital and on her road to recovery at a rehab center in Richmond.

“It does feel surreal, to be honest. Just so grateful and we’re just so excited for the future,” André said.

André says this day has been a long time coming.

“She has overcome pain and overcome her frustration,” André said. “I’m sure there will be a lot of moments that she will feel very frustrated.”

It’s friends like Jamie Schwartz who are helping Charlie heal.

“She is a go-getter and she is just a person that perseveres beyond all the obstacles. She is happy and joyous, and she shares that love with everyone she meets,” Jamie said.

On Tuesday, Charlie embraced her children for the first time in five months.

“She can hold them, touch and smell them. I know that it has kind of closed a gap and hole in her heart just to be able to feel her babies,” André said.

Despite the pain, Charlie is radiating light with her infectious energy and contagious smile.

“I was telling her today, we’ll look back at years later and this will be a blip on the radar and there’s just so much more greatness to come and I just get to see her celebrate that today as she moves forward in this new life, and I’m so unbelievably proud of her,” Jamie said.

As she fights through the tears and makes up for lost time, André knows she’s ready to fight.

“Now there is a future. She is coming home, so just one stop before coming home,” André said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.