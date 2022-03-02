Fat Boy’s Bar and Grill reopens after roof slides off building

SANDSTON, Va. (WWBT) - Several months after the roof of Fat Boy’s Bar and Grill in Sandston slid off, the doors of the restaurant along East Williamsburg Road reopened for business.

In October, crews from Henrico Fire responded to the scene. According to officials, one of the roof sides had slid down.

Eight people were inside the restaurant when the roof slid off, but they all evacuated, and no one was hurt. There was also no damage done inside the restaurant.

“Nothing inside was touched, fell, anything happened,” said Hannah Dougherty, one of the restaurant owners.

In the middle of February, Hannah Dougherty, who owns and runs the restaurant with her husband, said repairs on the roof were finished.

Dougherty said this allowed them to reopen their restaurant doors, which they decided to do on March 1.

“We’re definitely excited to see everybody,” she said. “That’s the big emotion - actually seeing our customers again.”

For Dougherty, staying in the same location was important because of the emotional ties and the historical significance of the building.

Dougherty said the building was once a pharmacy and is an important piece of history for the area and her landlord’s family.

“I’m a very family-oriented person as well as my husband,” she said. “Those stories mean a lot to people, and when cooking food, serving food to people that means a lot to us too.”

When the restaurant closed following the roof slide, Dougherty said they received a lot of support from the community.

“I have gotten messages after messages saying, ‘Hey can we bring grills out and you guys cookout in the parking lot? We’ll come,’” said Dougherty. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if we can legally do that.’”

With the restaurant reopened for business, Dougherty is looking forward to the new chapter ahead for their business.

“I have high hopes for us,” Dougherty said.

A spokesperson for Henrico Fire told NBC12 a cause for the roof slide was not determined.

