Deputies: Suspicious death investigation underway after body was discovered in wooded area

The investigation is ongoing
The investigation is ongoing(The T&D)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A suspicious death investigation in Spotsylvania County is underway after a body was discovered Tuesday night.

Deputies say the body was found at 7:30 p.m. in a wooded area next to the Salem Run community.

Detectives are working to determine the sequence of events that led to this person’s death.

The body has been transferred to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.

The investigation is ongoing.

