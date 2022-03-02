Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday afternoon, Chesterfield crews recovered a body from the Swift Creek Reservoir.

It’s a fishing boat that Judy Lorello is likely to remember for a long time, not because of what was caught but what was found.

“I see the fishing boat floating by, and I go, ‘Oh, that’s the first one I’ve seen in about a week or two,’” Lorello said. “I’m shocked. I am really shocked.”

That feeling of shock was felt throughout this quiet waterside community Wednesday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., Chesterfield police crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in the 14700 block of Village Square Place.

With the help of Chesterfield Fire and EMS, police were able to pull the body from the water.

At this time, Chesterfield police are waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the victim’s identity, but residents like Lorello believe a victim is a man who went missing more than a month ago. Lorello says he and his family live here.

“He was a good kid, nice, polite, easy-going, and happy,” Lorello said. “It shouldn’t have happened. It’s just really sad.”

Though the body hasn’t been identified, flowers could be seen outside the door of a nearby home Wednesday evening.

“Obviously, my heart goes out to the family,” said community resident Andy Cohut. “I don’t know what happened. I certainly hope there was nothing malicious done. But even if it was a pure accident, it’s just a very sad situation.”

Now, as police investigate, questions linger for residents who live near this typically bustling area now tainted with the loss of life.

“It’s so sad that joy and excitement are offset by something this tragic,” Cohut said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

