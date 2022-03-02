Chesterfield Schools hires nearly 200 bus drivers, eliminates all double-back routes

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Schools has provided an update after starting the school year with a huge bus driver shortage.

The school district says it has made significant progress and nearly 200 drivers have been added to the staff.

The district had started the year with hundreds of double back routes, but those have now been eliminated.

The school district recently joined Hanover and Henrico in no longer requiring masks on school buses.

