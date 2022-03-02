Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Ash Wednesday celebrated

President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions Wednesday at the White House. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s Ash Wednesday, the start of the Lenten season.

For those who celebrate, it’s a time for fasting, repenting and reflecting on mortality in the weeks leading to Easter Sunday.

After service or mass, church attendees are invited to receive ashes on their forehead, often in the shape of a cross pattern.

The ashes used are made from Palm Sunday palms, which are burned and blessed.

Ash Wednesday services are not just held in Catholic churches, but by many Christian faith churches.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus generic
4 injured in Henrico school bus crash
Cat paws
Residents urged to use caution after rabid kitten picked up in Richmond
Monument Removal
Business owner who removed Confederate monuments speaks publicly for first time
Customer Service and Park Ranger jobs at First Landing State Park
Virginia state parks looking for hundreds to fill full and part time positions
Richmond Police investigating after officer shot
Man killed in Southside Plaza shooting over the weekend identified

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
FILE - Kim Kardashian West speaks at the "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project" panel...
Kim Kardashian declared legally single, other issues remain
FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Judge gives more time for Purdue Pharma settlement talks
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his re-nomination hearing...
Powell expects a quarter-point Fed rate hike this month
No jail time for 'big brother' in fraternity hazing death