Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Armed robbery suspect arrested during traffic stop

Jaquan Rakim Roberts
Jaquan Rakim Roberts(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said an armed robbery suspect was arrested during a traffic stop.

On Feb. 28, police were called to two robberies along Darbytown Road around 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m.

In the first robbery, police said the suspect went into the store, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect then ran on foot and was accused of stealing money during the second robbery before running away.

Police conducted a traffic stop in the area and arrested Jaquan Rakim Roberts, 20, of Henrico. He is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews recovered a body at the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield County.
Chesterfield crews recover body at Swift Creek Reservoir
The investigation is ongoing
Deputies: Suspicious death investigation underway after body was discovered in wooded area
Cat paws
Residents urged to use caution after rabid kitten picked up in Richmond
Traffic is being diverted to Parham Road
VDOT: All lanes open following multiple accidents on I-95 north, south in Henrico
Jeffrey Faries
Virginia State Police launch investigation into Colonial Heights police chief

Latest News

Helicopter footage shows a massive amount of flames and gray smoke billowing from an apartment...
Ten hospitalized, several missing in Md. apartment explosion
Peter Vlaming (Source: West Point High School)
Va. Supreme Court agrees to hear former West Point teacher pronoun case
Richmond police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
Police investigate triple shooting in Richmond
Jeffrey Faries
Virginia State Police launch investigation into Colonial Heights police chief
Healthcare workers reflect on emotional pandemic impact
Emotional wounds linger for healthcare workers as COVID cases ease