Armed robbery suspect arrested during traffic stop
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said an armed robbery suspect was arrested during a traffic stop.
On Feb. 28, police were called to two robberies along Darbytown Road around 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m.
In the first robbery, police said the suspect went into the store, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect then ran on foot and was accused of stealing money during the second robbery before running away.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area and arrested Jaquan Rakim Roberts, 20, of Henrico. He is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
