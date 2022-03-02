Armed robbery suspect arrested during traffic stop

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said an armed robbery suspect was arrested during a traffic stop.

On Feb. 28, police were called to two robberies along Darbytown Road around 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m.

In the first robbery, police said the suspect went into the store, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect then ran on foot and was accused of stealing money during the second robbery before running away.

Police conducted a traffic stop in the area and arrested Jaquan Rakim Roberts, 20, of Henrico. He is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

