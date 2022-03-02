Adam’s Law heads to Gov. Youngkin’s desk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Adam’s Law, which is in memory of VCU freshman Adam Oakes, passed unanimously through the Virginia House and Senate. The bill now heads to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk.

It’s been one year since Oakes died from alcohol poisoning while pledging for the Delta Chi fraternity.

This law requires colleges to do anti-hazing training and publicly post hazing incidents reported on campus.

A separate bill honoring Adam would toughen the hazing criminal penalty. That’s expected to be discussed later this week.

